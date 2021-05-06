IDPH: 1,778 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 40 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,778 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 40 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed seven central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

  • Two Macon County residents: A man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s
  • Three McLean County residents: Two men in their 30s & 80s and a woman in her 70s
  • Two Sangamon County men in their 70s & 80s

IDPH officials said there is a total of 1,348,176 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,136 deaths.

As of Wednesday night, there were 2,055 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 483 were in the ICU and 243 were on ventilators.

Public Health officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,296 specimens for a total of 23,103,484. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 29-May 5, 2021 is 3.0%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.8 percent for the same time period.

There has been a total of 9,646,432 vaccines administered in Illinois, according to the public health department. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,063 doses.  Yesterday, 99,599 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

