IDPH: 1,761 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,761 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday, including five additional deaths.

In a news release, health officials said there is a total of 1,239,589 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 21,256 deaths.

IDPH stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,449 specimens for a total of 20,183,744. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 22-28, 2021 is 3.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 3.8 percent for the same time period.

Public health also said that as of Sunday night, 1,352 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 280 were in the ICU and 128 were on ventilators.

Because these hospitalization metrics continue to trend upward, the state has not yet met the conditions to move to the Bridge Phase. However, the state is close to meeting the vaccination threshold: 69 percent of seniors 65 and older have now been vaccinated. Health officials continue to urge all residents to mask up, socially distance and wash hands frequently to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase. Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)

There has been a total of 6,277,895 vaccine doses delivered to Illinois providers. Additionally, around 414,900 doses total were designated for long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. There is a total of 6,692,795 Illinois doses.

“A total of 5,577,614 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,430 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 103,769 doses. Yesterday, 49,192 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”