ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,677 new COVID-19 cases and 192 additional deaths. Dr. Ngozi Ezike said this is the largest one day increase the state has seen.

There are now a total of 84,698 cases in the state, including 3,792 deaths. Officials said, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 17,668 specimens for a total of 489,359. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 17 percent.”