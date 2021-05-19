IDPH: 1,633 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 28 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,633 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 28 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed one central Illinois resident among the additional deaths. That patient was a Macon County man in his 80s.

IDPH said there is a total of 1,370,342 COVID-19 cases across Illinois, including 22,494 deaths.

Public Health officials also stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,166 specimens for a total of 23,972,125. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 12-18, 2021 is 2.3%.” Additionally, they reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.7 percent for the same time period.

There has been a total of 10,551,158 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois, according to IDPH. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,884 doses. Yesterday, 117,381 doses were reported administered in Illinois.” They also said, “The server pharmacies use to report doses was experiencing delays over the past several days and many doses were not entered. Those doses have now been added and are included in today’s number.”