IDPH: 1,573 confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 21 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,573 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 21 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included a Macoupin County man in his 90s and a Sangamon County woman in her 30s.

There has been a total of 1,373,457 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,556 deaths, according to the public health department.

As of Thursday night, there were 1,426 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 360 were in the ICU and 206 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 14-20, 2021 is 2.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.8 percent for the same time period.

“A total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses.  Yesterday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois,” said officials.

