IDPH: 1,551 new COVID-19 cases; 119 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,551 new cases of COVID-19, including 119 additional deaths.

Hardin County is now reporting a case. IDPH officials said these numbers bring the state total to 33,059 cases and 1,468 deaths. That is across 96 counties in Illinois.

Additionally, Dr. Ngozi Ezike with IDPH gave updates on recoveries around the state. She said of those cases report less than two weeks ago, 54 percent are recovered; and 77 percent of those reported four weeks ago are recovered.