IDPH: 1,542 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 42 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,542 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 42 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed eight central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Coles County man in his 80s

Two DeWitt County residents: A woman in her 60s & a man in his 70s

A Livingston County woman in her 70s

A Logan County man in his 60s

A Macon County man in his 90s

A Sangamon County man in his 50s

A Vermilion County woman in her 70s

In total, there are 1,371,884 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,536 deaths, according to public health officials.

As of Wednesday night, there were 1,488 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 404 were in the ICU and 226 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,529 specimens for a total of 24,051,654. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 13-19, 2021 is 2.2%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.7 percent for the same time period.

Public health officials said 64 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 47 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

There has been a total of 10,640,990 vaccines administered in the state. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,998 doses. Yesterday, 89,832 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”