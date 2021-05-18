IDPH: 1,495 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 21 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,495 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 21 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed two central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients were two women in their 60s and 80s.

There is a total of 1,368,709 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,466 deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,503 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 407 were in the ICU and 234 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials stated, “Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,222 specimens for a total of 23,904,959. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 11-17, 2021 is 2.3%.” They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.8 percent for the same time period.

So far, there has been a total of 10,433,777 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,593 doses. Yesterday, 25,936 doses were reported administered in Illinois.”

