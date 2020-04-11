IDPH: 1,293 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 81 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 1293 new COVID-19 cases, including 81 more deaths.

Fulton and Green counties are now reporting cases. IDPH officials said there are now 19,180 cases, including 677 deaths in 83 Illinois counties.

McDonough, Perry and Warren counties are now reporting a case.

The State of Illinois is closely monitoring all of our state facilities. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affair (IDVA) is reporting a single employee at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is isolating at home and a full contract tracing investigation is underway to determine potential exposures. At this time, there are no positive cases in residents at any of the Illinois Veterans homes.

Additionally, a separate stand-alone facility on the Manteno grounds, the Prince Home that serves homeless veterans, has seen four employees and two homeless veterans also test positive for COVID-19. A contract tracing investigation is underway to determine potential exposures.