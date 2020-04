URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The University of Illinois and Carle Health have been collaborating on multiple initiatives aimed at expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing, officials said Monday.

Carle Health announced Monday that already, the UI has delivered personnel and laboratory machines to accelerate the processing of patient test samples, allowing patients at OSF Healthcare, Christie Clinic and Carle to get their COVID-19 test back faster -- some within a 24-hour period.