ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, including 125 additional deaths. Officials said this is the greatest number of deaths in a 24-hour-period for the state.

Alexander County is now reporting a case. IDHP officials said there are now 25,733 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 1,072 deaths. The age ranges of these cases include patients younger than one to older than 100 years old.