IDPH: 1,139 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 27 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were 1,139 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), including 27 additional deaths.

In a news release, public health officials listed four central Illinois residents among the additional deaths. Those patients included:

A Logan County man in his 70s

Two Macon County women in their 60s & 80s

A Vermilion County man in his 70s

IDPH officials said there is a total of 1,378,388 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22,676 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,395 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 351 were in the ICU and 181 were on ventilators.

“Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,402 specimens for a total of 24,366,520. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.0%,” said public health officials. They also reported a preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate of 2.6 percent for the same time period.

IDPH officials stated 66 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 49 percent of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

There has been a total of 11,049,665 COVID vaccines administered in Illinois. “The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,215 doses. Yesterday, 59,494 doses were reported administered in Illinois,” said IDPH.