LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Department of Corrections officials said there are five confirmed cases within the Logan County Jail.

Those confirmed cases consist of four staff members and one inmate.

The IDOC is also reporting confirmed cases at other jails like Stateville Correctional Center. They had 39 staff members and 95 inmates test positive. Locally, Danville Correctional Center has one staff member test positive.