IDES: More than $700 million in unemployment benefits paid between March 1 and April 16

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security said they have processed 102,937 new initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 18.

Officials also said they have processed more than 755,000 initial unemployment claims for March 1 through April 18. They said this is 12 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period last year. During that time, IDES processed 61,000 claims.

From March 1 through April 16, officials said they paid out more than $700 million in benefits, with more than $500 million paid out in the first two weeks of April.

This week, the department started the Federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (FPEUC) program. Officials said it provides up to 13 weeks’ worth of federally funded benefits to people who have already exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits.

For more information about unemployment benefits and other assistance, please visit the IDES website.