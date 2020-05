KENTFIELD, CA – MAY 08: Ribeye steaks are displayed at Woodlands Meats on May 8, 2013 in Kentfield, California. With U.S. cattle and calf herds at their lowest levels since 1952 and corn feed prices on the rise, beef prices hit an all-time high this past week when the wholesale price of USDA cuts of […]

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — One grocery store chain is about to limit the amount of meat you can buy.

Hy-Vee, which has a couple stores in west-central Illinois, is making changes. Shoppers will be limited to four packages of meat.

That is a combination of fresh beef, pork and chicken. The company points to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales as the reason.