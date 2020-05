URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The COVID-19 outbreak is not just costing lives, it is costing jobs too.

Hundreds of those are at Flex-N-Gate in Urbana. Around 550 workers from their two plants were temporarily laid off. That happened in late March.

The Illinois Department of Commerce just released the numbers. 400 of those were from their Guardian West location; 150 from their plant on University Avenue.

Flex-N-Gate makes automobile parts and accessories.