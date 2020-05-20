Hundreds renew vehicle registrations via drive-thru

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA)– The Secretary of State’s Office is working on slowly getting things reopened at their offices. Tuesday, hundreds of people sat in line to get their registration updated. Seven locations around the state are letting people do this from their cars.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Secretary of State’s Office said more than 2000 people around the state took advantage of the new drive-up services. They said of all the locations in the state, Springfield’s Dirksen Parkway location was the busiest. Staff members say things went so well, they are thinking about keeping it as an option for drivers for a while.

“Even after we reopen the facilities statewide, we’d like to consider keeping this option open,” said Henry Haupt, Secretary White’s Deputy Press Secretary. “The value of this drive-thru service for vehicle registration is the transaction itself of the vehicle registration is fairly simple and swift so it’s made for this type of service.”

Although drive-thru services were successful, the White’s office still recommends that you go online to renew your vehicle registration sticker. The seven drive-up locations are located in Springfield-Dirksen, Tilton, Macomb, Rockford-Central, Chicago West, Chicago South and Chicago North.

On top of the thousands that showed up in their cars, Secretary White’s office said over 700,000 drivers have completed their renewals online. If you choose to go the online route, processing fees are waived until August 2nd.