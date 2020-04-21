Hundreds of family pictures snapped with Curbside Clicks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The response to having your family’s picture taken on your front porch has been more than a Champaign organization could have asked for.

The organization ‘Real Life Families‘ started Curbside Clicks last month as a way for families in Champaign-Urbana to come together and have fun during the pandemic. Since it started last month, volunteer photographers have shot over 150 families. Because of the demand, they have also expanded their reach to all parts of Champaign County.

Curbside Clicks will now continue until the end of April. At that point, Real Life Families said they will come together and see if there is a need in the community to go longer.