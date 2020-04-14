HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital offers voluntary furlough to employees

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital officials said a decline in the use of their healthcare services because of COVID-19 has caused them to make some changes.
In a statement, officials said their “executive leaders are taking salary reductions– up to 30 percent.” They said they are also offering voluntary furloughs to employees.
We know these decisions come at an extremely difficult time for our colleagues and the communities we serve. We remain fully committed to taking the necessary steps that are essential to protect your safety and the safety and quality of care for our patients.HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital