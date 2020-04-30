HSHS Medical Group issuing changes, including furloughs, during pandemic

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — HSHS Medical Group is making changes, including with their staff, as they deal with COVID-19 impacts in the healthcare industry.
Officials with the medical group issued the following statement:
In order to continue to serve our mission long into the future, HSHS had to make significant changes in our organization, which included voluntary and involuntary furloughs of our colleagues. We remain fully committed to continuously improving the lives of our patients and the communities we serve well into the future.HSHS Medical Group