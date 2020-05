MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communication Team has reported a 14th COVID-related death.

They said the patient was a woman in her 70s. She lived at Fair Havens long-term care facility.

Infographic from the Macon County Health Dept. shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

In addition, health officials announced two new COVID-19 cases in the county. That brings the total to 127 confirmed cases.