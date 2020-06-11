Health officials report zero active COVID-19 cases at The Villas

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health said there are now zero active COVID-19 cases at The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.

Additionally, the health department announced four new cases in Sangamon County. That brings the county’s total to 377 cases, including 33 deaths. Of the total number of cases, the health department reported 282 patients have recovered. Currently, there are two Sangamon County residents with the virus that are hospitalized.