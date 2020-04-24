Health officials report 8 new COVID-19 cases in county

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department has announced eight new COVID-19 cases in the county.

They said this brings the county’s total to 104. Of that total, 75 are associated with congregate living facilities.

A graphic from the Macon County Health Department shows the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Officials said even though a “bulk” of the positive cases in their community are related to those facilities, they want residents to think those are the only places at risk. “There are symptomatic and asymptomatic people in our community that have COVID-19 and could potentially spread it to others.” They continued to say residents should continue to take preventative measures like frequent hand-washing, wearing a face mask in public and self-monitoring.