MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communications Team (JCCT) said there are five new COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of Tuesday, there are now 151 confirmed cases in Macon County, including 16 deaths.

This infographic from the Macon Co. Health Dept. shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

The Macon County Health Department is urging the community to continue to use social distancing practices and wearing face masks to limit the spread of the virus.