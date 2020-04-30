Breaking News
2 men arrested in woman’s murder
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,563 new COVID-19 cases; 141 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Health officials: COVID-19 patient is nursing home employee

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department said one of their positive COVID-19 cases is an employee at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Clinton.

Officials said Wednesday the 22-year-old woman is a healthcare worker in Decatur. However, they said Thursday she “also has secondary employment” at the nursing home. They are continuing to monitor the situation there daily. Officials said residents at the nursing home have been isolating in their rooms since the beginning of the stay-at-home order.

The two positive cases in the county are following quarantine guidance and are in contact with the health department every day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.