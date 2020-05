IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Iroquois County reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising their total count of cases to 111.

A Thursday press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) stated four individuals tested positive for the virus. They include a man and a woman, each in their 40s, a female individual under the age of 20, and a woman in her 60s.