Health officials announce one more confirmed COVID-19 case

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County health officials have announced one more confirmed case in the county.

There are now 14 confirmed cases in the county, including one death. Officials said they have four pending test results. The age of those with confirmed cases range from those in their 20s to people in their 80s.

Health officials are asking people to continue to practice social distancing and stay home. They said this is one of the best practices to stop the spread and limit exposure to COVID-19.