MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communications Team (JCCT) said there are now 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, including seven deaths.

The seventh death was announced Friday. Out of the 46 confirmed cases, officials said 33 are from Fair Havens Senior Living, a long-term care facility, and one is from Villa Clara Post Acute.

Officials said eight people have been released from isolation. There are 27 that are in home isolation and four that are hospitalized.