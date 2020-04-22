Health district warns about COVID-19 scam

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is warning people about fake messages. They have already had calls from people in the area who have received a troubling text message, and health officials want to make sure no one falls for it.

The message alerts the recipient that someone they came in contact with tested positive for COVID-19 and they need to follow a link for more information. Some people in Champaign County saw this message pop up and called the CUPHD asking if it was legitimate. Now, the health district wants to share the same response they have given those callers. “There are opportunists out there who are trying to use the system, either to make a quick buck, or to do other damages or harms,” said Awais Vaid, CUPHD Deputy Administrator. If you have been exposed, you will get a phone call. You will never get a text or email.

If you do get a written communication about coming in contact with COVID-19, health officials said that is an immediate red flag.

The CUPHD has a contact tracing team that works quickly to identify people who have been exposed. Again, that team will never contact you via text message.