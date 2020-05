SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said there are two new COVID-19 cases at The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.

They said the patients are a staff member in her 40s and a resident in her 90s. There are a total of 106 cases associated with The Villas, including 21 deaths.

In Sangamon County, health officials said there are 11 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the county’s total to 286, including 25 deaths.