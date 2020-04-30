Health department reports one new COVID-19 death at The Villas

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Department of Public Health officials announced one new COVID-19 death.

They said the patient was a woman in her 70’s that was a resident of The Villas Senior Care Community. She tested positive for the virus on April 24 and was an inpatient at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

The Villas Senior Care Community also has one new positive case, a staff member in her 20s. There are currently nine residents confirmed with COVID-19 hospitalized at HSHS St. John’s and five hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center. The Villas currently has 90 positive cases, including eight deaths.

In Sangamon County, there are a total of 180 residents with confirmed cases, including 12 deaths. Officials said a case that was reported on Wednesday will no longer be counted in the county’s numbers as that patient was transferred to Christian County.

Memorial Medical Center is reporting 10 confirmed cases hospitalized at their facility, including six Sangamon County residents. At HSHS St. John’s Hospital, there are 16 confirmed patients hospitalized, nine are Sangamon County residents. Between the two facilities, there are four inpatients under investigation.