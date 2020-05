SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said there was one new COVID-19 case at The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.

They said the patient is a Villas resident in his 60s. The total number of cases at The Villas is 107, that includes 21 deaths.

In Sangamon County, the health department is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases. In total, there are 292 positive cases, including 25 deaths.