SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- We are adjusting to the new normal of wearing face masks but one group says the added protective gear is causing increased anxiety for some. Questions surrounding discrimination against African Americans wearing masks have come up. One story getting a lot of attention: a state representative who was stopped by police in Chicago.

Representative Kam Buckner said his Sunday run for essentials took an unpleasant turn when a police officer asked to see his I.D. because he was wearing a face mask.