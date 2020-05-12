Health department reports additional COVID-19 case at Centennial Pointe Senior Living

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Centennial Pointe Senior Living.

They said the staff member’s results were announced Tuesday. That brings the facility’s total to four, including two residents and two staff members.

Officials with Centennial Pointe said they have established a COVID Care Unit on C-Hall. They said this means only residents with COVID-19 will stay on C-Hall. The unit is separated from the rest of the building by a zippered plastic barrier. All employees going into C-Hall do so by going through an outdoor entrance and remain in the unit the entire shift.

At this point, only two residents reported over the weekend are staying in the unit.