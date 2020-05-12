Health department reports additional COVID-19 case at Centennial Pointe Senior Living

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Centennial Pointe Senior Living.
They said the staff member’s results were announced Tuesday. That brings the facility’s total to four, including two residents and two staff members.
Officials with Centennial Pointe said they have established a COVID Care Unit on C-Hall. They said this means only residents with COVID-19 will stay on C-Hall. The unit is separated from the rest of the building by a zippered plastic barrier. All employees going into C-Hall do so by going through an outdoor entrance and remain in the unit the entire shift.
At this point, only two residents reported over the weekend are staying in the unit.