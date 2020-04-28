Health department reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said there are 41 new COVID-19 cases in the county

As of Tuesday, the department is reporting a total of 153 COVID-19 cases, including nine deaths.

An infographic from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health shows COVID-19 statistics for the county.

Memorial Medical Center said they have nine confirmed cases currently hospitalized in their facility, including six Sangamon County residents. HSHS St. John’s said they have 19 patients that tested positive hospitalized there. Between the two facilities, there are 10 inpatients currently under investigation.