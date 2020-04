SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said there are 40 new positive cases at The Villas Senior Care Community.

They said there were 20 staff members and 20 residents that tested positive. Currently, 11 residents are hospitalized at HSHS St. Johns Hospital while six residents are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.

In total, there are 46 residents and 35 staff members that tested positive, including five deaths.