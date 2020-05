CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Many libraries are offering curbside service to make sure patrons get the materials they need. Here is a list of some of those libraries.

Danville Public Library: Patrons can request books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks online or by calling the library during curbside delivery hours, which are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Mon. - Fri.). Library staff will contact patrons to verify card numbers and schedule pick-up times. Staff will place items in bags and put them on a designated table near the west side facing doors. Patrons are asked to stay in their cars until staff have returned inside the building.