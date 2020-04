CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Lots of small business owners are scared right now with the news of the Paycheck Protection Program running out of funding. One community and economic development specialist with the U of I Extension said you still have some options.

Apply for anything and everything you can. That is the main message they want to send. The U.S. Chamber Foundation just announced the launch of their Save Small Business Fund. Small employers could apply for a $5,000 grant. The Illinois Downstate Small Business Stabilization program allows businesses to apply for up to $25,000. Small retail and service businesses or those considered non-essential with less than 50 employees can qualify for that.