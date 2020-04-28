Health department gives tips on how to support area businesses

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is giving people tips on how to support their local businesses while staying healthy.

There are some things you can do like follow them on social media and buying gift cards online. More followers helps them get their name out there and the gift cards help bring in more income if they are not able to open their doors now.

Another way you can support local establishments is by placing orders online and pre-ordering. If you tell the store what you want ahead of time, they know how much stock they need to order. Online orders also help with getting orders out the door faster for curbside and delivery service.

The health department also suggests keeping local with your shopping to help the area economy.