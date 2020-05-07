Health department gives tips on getting errands done while staying safe

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Macon County Health Department gave some tips on how to make sure your errands get done while keeping you and your community safe.

Bethany Stapel, MCHD’s Assistant Public Health Administrator, said while it is preferable that you stay home, she understands there are times when you need to venture out to get errands done.

Stapel suggested if you need to go to the grocery store, you do some of the following:

Go to the store when there are likely to be fewer people. (I.E. early in the morning or late at night)

Stay 6 feet away from other shoppers, cover your face/nose with a masks

Go to the store once a week instead of multiple times to diminish your exposure levels

Disinfect carts with sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

Use touchless payment options, but clean your hands using sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if you need to use cash or credit cards

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds after your get home

If you are able to stay home and have groceries delivered, Stapel said that is preferable. Or you can use curbside delivery.

Stapel said if you are having food or groceries delivered to your home, you should take some precautions as well. That means placing orders and paying online or via telephone. You could also ask for contact-less delivery or make sure you stay at least six feet away from the delivery person.

These tips can also apply to services like banking or getting gas. Stapel said to use the drive-through or ATM if you do need to go inside. You should clean your hands with sanitizer after using the ATM or pumping gas and washing your hands thoroughly when you get home.