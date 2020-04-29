Health department: five new COVID-19 cases confirmed

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. — Health officials reported an additional five COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising their total case count to 29.

A Wednesday press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) stated two men, two women, and a male teenager have contracted the virus. Among the women include one in her 40s and one in her 70s; the men include one in his 30s and one in his 50s.

The ICPHD also reported 12 of the confirmed cases have since recovered and were released from isolation.

Their department previously reported the following 24 cases of COVID-19: