Health department: five new COVID-19 cases confirmed

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. — Health officials reported an additional five COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising their total case count to 29.
A Wednesday press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) stated two men, two women, and a male teenager have contracted the virus. Among the women include one in her 40s and one in her 70s; the men include one in his 30s and one in his 50s.
The ICPHD also reported 12 of the confirmed cases have since recovered and were released from isolation.
Their department previously reported the following 24 cases of COVID-19:
- Two men and two women in their 20s.
- Three men and two women in their 30s.
- Three men and three women in their 40s.
- One man and three women in their 50s.
- Two men and two women in their 60s.
- One man in his 70s.