Health department confirms two recovered COVID-19 patients; one new positive case

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported two people have recovered from COVID-19.

Officials defined “recovered” as a patient has tracked their symptoms twice daily and has been symptom-free for 72 hours.

Health department officials said there are four confirmed cases in the county, including one that was just announced Monday. They said the patient is a woman in her 40s that had contact with a known positive COVID-19 patient. The woman is now in isolation in her home.