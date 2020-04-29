Health department announces two additional COVID-19 deaths

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced two new COVID-19 deaths.

They said one of the patients was a woman in her 80s that tested positive for the virus on April 21. The other patient was a woman in her 80s that tested positive on Monday. Officials said both were inpatients at HSHS St. John’s and were residents of The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.

In additional to these deaths, the health department announced 19 new positive COVID-19 deaths. There are now 172 positive cases, including 11 deaths.