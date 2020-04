DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have announced one new COVID-19 case in the county.

They said the patient is a 19-year-old woman who lives in DeWitt County. They also said she is a healthcare worker who works in Decatur and is following “quarantine guidance specific to that population.”

The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department is currently waiting on test results for six patients. There is one patient who has recovered from the virus in the county.