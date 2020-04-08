Health department announces one new case;one recovery

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department has announced one new case for Piatt County and a recovery in DeWitt County.

In a release, officials said a 50-year-old man was symptomatic and tested at Kirby Medical Center. He is under quarantine in his home. The health department is in contact with him daily. He was the fourth positive case reported in the county. There are currently 54 negative test results in the county, along with two pending.

In DeWitt County, the health department has reported one confirmed case, but officials said they have now recovered. There were 52 tests that came back negative and seven are currently pending.

Officials said as temperatures continue to warm up, they tend to see more people wanting to go outside more. However, they said to “continue to urge the stay-at-home order” to reduce spreading the virus.

Illinois Department of Public Health issued a recommendation to use masks when in community settings where social distancing may not be able to be maintained.