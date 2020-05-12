Health department announces one healthcare worker and additional person test positive for COVID-19

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) –The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 case in Piatt County and another in DeWitt County.

Health department officials said the patient in Piatt County is a 57-year-old man who is a healthcare worker and was exposed at work. He is following protocols specific for healthcare workers during quarantine.

Officials said information was not immediately available regarding the patient in DeWitt County, but is expected to be reported on Wednesday.