Health department announces four new deaths at The Villas Senior Care Community

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said four residents at The Villas Senior Care Community have died from COVID-19.

Health officials said the patients included a woman in her 90s, two women in their 80s and a man in his 70s.

In addition to those deaths, the health department reported two new cases at The Villas, both are residents. Those include two women in their 70s and 90s.

Currently, there are a total of 101 COVID-19 cases, including 15 deaths at The Villas.

In Sangamon County, officials said there are seven new cases. That brings the county’s total to 248 cases, including 19 deaths.