Health department announces four new COVID-19 cases at The Villas

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials said there are four new COVID-19 cases at The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said the patients are all staff members. One is in her teens, and the other female staff members are in their 40s and 50s.

Currently, there is a total of 99 COVID-19 cases at the facility, including 11 deaths.

The Sangamon County Public Health District announced 13 new COVID-19 cases within the county. They said there now a total of 241 cases, including 15 deaths.