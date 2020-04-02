Health department announces first COVID-19 case in county

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health has announced their first positive COVID-19 case.

In a release from the department, officials said the patient is a woman in her 40s. She was tested on March 31 at the drive-thru Memorial Physician Services Respiratory Clinic in Springfield. When she was tested, officials said she present mild symptoms which have improved.

The patient is now isolated at home and not receiving treatment. Officials said she has no known history of travel or contact with a person infected with COVID-19.