Health department announces additional death; five new COVID-19 cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials are reporting an additional death and five new COVID-19 cases in the county.

They said it was a female resident of The Villas Senior Care Center. She tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Additionally, health officials said there are five new positive cases in the county. They said there are now a total of 112 Sangamon County residents that have tested positive, including nine deaths.

Memorial Medical Center has 10 confirmed cases, including six Sangamon County residents. HSHS St. John’s has 16 cases, including 11 county residents. There are 14 inpatients between the two facilities that are under investigation.